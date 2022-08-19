Community Church Service is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Commercial Tent.
Coffee hour starts at 9:30 a.m.
All Pemberville area churches are participating.
Everyone is invited to attend and should bring a chair.
SonFire by the River is the host.