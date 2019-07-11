Community Briefs: 7-11-19

Free fries at Penn Station
Penn Station East Coast Subs will celebrate National French Fry Day on Saturday by giving away the brand’s made-to-order fresh-cut fries. Customers will receive a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase.
Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:04 am
Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:04 am.
