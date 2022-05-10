The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. in partnership with the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio will be holding a Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on Tuesdays, June 7-July 12 from 1-3:30 p.m. This six-week evidence-based course costs $15 and includes a course manual and CD.
During this workshop, learn how to do more of what you want to do, find practical ways to deal with symptoms and challenges, set your own weekly goals, make a step-by-step plan to improve your health, make better eating and exercise choices, understand new treatment options, and discover better ways to talk to your doctor and family.
This workshop will be facilitated by Cathy Stoldt, AOoA and Danielle Brogley, WCCOA. CDSM is developed by Stanford University and licensed by the Self-Management Resource Center.
Contact the WCCOA Programs Department to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.