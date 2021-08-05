The Wood County Committee on Aging board members have one thing in common that is obvious: They are all of a certain age.
They have another likeness, too: Board members are all white.
Recruiting more diverse members is a goal for the board, but acting on it isn’t that easy, said board member Roger Anderson, in his July report to members.
“This is one of our major goals in the strategic plan,” he said.
The board would like to expand representation of gender, geography and class, to name a few, Anderson said.
He suggested forming an ad-hoc committee to delve deeper into the issues.
“The numbers of African Americans living in this county is 1.6%,” Anderson said. “1.6% of 14 people (the number on the committee on aging board) is less than one.
“The Hispanic (population in Wood County) is probably less than that,” he said.
In a followup interview, he said that the board is trying to reach out to other groups, not waiting for them to make contact, and being proactive.
“One of the major goals was to increase diversity. Period,” Anderson said.
The board is looking for members from all the geographic areas of the county, along with ethnic differences, he said.
“When you look at Wood County, it’s distinctly very white,” he said.
The board will try and make itself more visible to different communities, and approach them for partnerships.
Some of the ways to reach out include attending the Islamic Center’s annual fall festival in Perrysburg, letting the Juneteenth organisation know that parking is available for its celebration at Wooster Green,, and getting involved with La Conexion and BG BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity), he said.
It’s important to make sure all seniors in the area know about the services that the Wood County Committee on Aging offers, Anderson said.
“Many of these people, for example in the Islamic community, don’t know anything about this facility,” he said of the new senior center in Bowling Green.”They don’t know what’s available here.”
That brings up another challenge for the board — convincing some seniors to take advantage of services, he said.
“When you talk to people about Wood County Committee on Aging, they think ‘oh, I’m not ready for that,’” he said. “Part of the problem with that is people don’t want to recognize their vulnerability.”