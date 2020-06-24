The Wood County Committee on Aging will hold the annual 90s Plus Spectacular Event virtually this year. T
he event will celebrate those individuals in Wood County who are 90 years of age and older.
Dinner, flowers and a framed certificate of recognition will be delivered to participants. Participants will also have an opportunity to have their photo taken with their certificate, and the printed photo will be mailed to them for their keeping. A slide show will be created including bios and pictures of each participant that will be available virtually.
Dinner for those 90 and over is sponsored by Perrysburg Commons, Bowling Green Manor and Bowling Green Care Center. Flowers are sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green. Frames and certificates are sponsored by Wood Haven Health Care. Photos taken during the event are sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons.
Registration is required by Sept. 4. Those wishing to participate can call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net