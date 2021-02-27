The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be holding a Dynamic Balance Through Dance movement class virtually using the Zoom platform. The class, taught by Certified Instructor Tammy Starr, will be held on Wednesdays from March 3 to April 7 at 6:30 p.m. This course lasts for six weeks and costs $15 to participate.
Join in this class to work on range of motion, strength, balance, and functional movement and to have fun! Participants may sit or stand during the class. Proper shoes are recommended for safety. No equipment or prior experience is needed for participation in this class.
Contact the programs department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St.