DESHLER — When Nan Rider’s family heads to the Wood County Fair each summer, there are three things they seek out: Elephant ears, pork-a-leans and the Sentinel-Tribune Cook’s Corner magazine.
“Our family would starve, if it wasn’t for the cook’s corner,” Rider said.
Rider and her recipe for Chop Suey will be part of a future magazine.
She said her family encouraged her to share this one because it’s a favorite.
“It’s a recipe — I think of family and love,” Rider said.
“It’s a family recipe. It was my husband’s mother’s recipe. It was from her Sunbeam Electric Skillet Cookbook,” Rider said. “This is something that our family associates with my husband’s mother. My mother … they would think of noodles and cinnamon rolls.”
Ken’s mom, Claudia DeWalt Rider, was Irish (O’Carroll is the Irish side of the family), which puts a little twist on the Chop Suey.
“The thing that makes this Chop Suey unusual is that my husband’s family’s Irish, so they eat it over mashed potatoes,” Rider said. “It’s a comfort food, it’s like chicken noodle soup.”
As much as Rider’s family loves this recipe, as is, she said it could be changed.
“They could add water chestnuts, they could add different vegetables,” she said.
There are no substitutes for the ginger, Rider said.
“Don’t leave the ginger out.”
Shrimp or chicken could be used, instead of the pork.
“They could even eat it over rice,” Rider said, with a smile.
Rider recommended using organic vegetables, which she said are easily found at Kroger, Meijer, Aldi’s or Great Scot.
They find them even easier on their farm, which is all organic.
Rider said she learned to cook out of necessity as a young bride.
“When we got married, we’d both graduated from college, my husband joined the Air Force, we moved to Texas and you had to learn to cook.”
Rider graduated from Otterbein College and her husband got his bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University. They both grew up in Northwest Ohio, her in Deshler and him in Hoytville.
After Ken got established in flying, they moved to Connecticut, where he started flying for commercial airlines.
“We were spending all our vacation time going back to family, and we felt a real need for our children to know their grandparents and their extended family. So we came back here, and Ken sacrificed and he commuted.”
They have three children. Son Ken is married, has two girls and lives in Idaho. Kirsten, her husband and three children live in Hilliard. Whitney is married and she and their four children live in Hudson.
After settling at their farm house, they slowly started accumulating land, then started farming.
“I grew up on a farm, Ken grew up on an alfalfa mill. We just had a love for the land.”
They’ve been farming for 34 years, specializing in organics, not using any pesticides or herbicides.
“We wanted to provide the purest food that people could have,” Rider said. “It’s labor intensive.”
The fruits of their labors are distributed around the world: Sunflowers to Annie’s Organics, soybeans for products in Japan and alfalfa to Yarnell’s, which is local.
The Rider farm may be the last homestead in Wood County, heading south.
It’s a joke at their church, Oakdale United Methodist, that you can be in four counties — Wood, Hancock, Putnam and Henry — at one time.
“You can stand in the middle of the road and be in four places at the same time,” Rider said. “We have a Deshler mailing address, which is Henry County. We live in Wood County. Our children went to McComb to school.”