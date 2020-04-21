Couch sitting on another coronavirus night in the house, my daughter announced her latest food craving: Coach’s Cheesy Potatoes.
The hearty hashbrown bowl, swirled with sour cream and sharp cheddar, is a great comfort food in this homebound time.
The recipe is also a wonderful emergency cook’s corner feature — when no one wants a reporter in their kitchen to talk cooking.
Paige Bulkeley, head coach of the Bowling Green High School girls golf team — which my daughter Macy Hanus competed on for four years, made up a batch of the casserole last week after an urgent text for a recipe.
“This last fall it was a huge hit with our golf girls at our potluck night. They chowed down on the whole casserole. Then they started requesting more dinners so we could we have cheesy potatoes,” Bulkeley said.
The soup, along with the crunchy cornflake topping, make the dish memorable, she said.
“The cream of chicken soup makes it moist and when you’re finished you drizzle it with a half a cup of butter and lots of cheese and sour cream. You can’t go wrong with that,” Bulkeley said.
The recipe is definitely a treat.
“I don’t make it very often. I just pull it out every once in a while for Thanksgiving. I think we had it at Easter,” she said. “I don’t have a big huge plate of this because I know what goes in it.
“But it’s about balance. Make sure you have some greens to wash it down.”
Bulkeley said she’s had the recipe for quite awhile and it’s a hit with her four children, ages 18-25, and husband, Paul Peterson.
“I have no idea where this recipe came from. It’s written in my handwriting,” she said.
Bulkeley doesn’t spend much time in the kitchen. She said she’s the clean-up crew for her husband.
“I don’t mind cooking. Paul enjoys it a lot. I cooked a lot when the kids were little. That was my job,” she said. “Since everyone’s left the nest, I’ve retired from cooking.
“I have other things I would rather do.”
Those other things include being the building substitute for Montessori School of Bowling Green. Since the school has gone online, she’s been helping with video lessons, including meditation, what’s blooming in the yard and a virtual scavenger hunt.
“It’s been kind of fun. You have to get creative with new ideas.”
She’s been involved with Montessori since her oldest daughter, Erin, was 3 and started attending. Her other children are Drew, Alex and Nile.
“All the kids have gone there from preschool to different grade levels,” said Bulkeley, who started working at Montessori 14 years ago.
“I stayed there because I love it. I couldn’t leave,” she said. “I’m not in one classroom every single day. Everyday is totally different than the day before.
“I know every kid in the school. I get to know the parents also. I get to follow them through.”
Teaching is not her training. Bulkeley graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in landscape architecture.
She had some offers from smaller colleges to play golf. In high school in Iowa, she competed all four years and went to state competition as a senior.
“I remember beating out one girl to go there — I think by two strokes — and it was quite an ordeal. That was the major accomplishment, getting there on that note.”
After high school, she wanted to be out on her own and at a large university, so she moved three hours away to Iowa State.
In the summers, Bulkeley worked on a golf course as assistant greenskeeper. Her first job combined her love of landscaping and golf.
“I went out to Colorado and I worked for (Pete) Dye Design that designed golf courses. I was there for a few years working on international stuff, my dream job.”
Along the way, she met Paul — while playing golf. He is also from Iowa.
As the children arrived, they started thinking about being closer to family. Her mom was in Columbus and his mom was in Perrysburg.
“I picked Bowling Green because I knew of all the opportunities in this town, the (Bowling Green State) university. I thought my kids would go to school here and that all panned out. I chose well,” she said of the community and the college.
As Erin was about to start her freshman year at Bowling Green High School, Bulkeley asked about her playing on the girls golf team.
There wasn’t one.
“I looked into it and they didn’t have a high school team. I have three daughters and they want to play golf because that’s what I grew up with and believed in.”
Bulkeley put on her coach’s hat.
“I started with four girls her freshman year. It was an adventure,” she said.
Eleven years later, with her last daughter graduated from high school in 2018, Bulkeley’s still coaching.
“I love the girls. I love getting to know the girls, and hopefully teaching them a little bit about golf and maybe life. I’m kind of like their second mom,” she said. “And then there’s golf. I love the competitive golf. I love teaching them the basics. They get the feel of it and start getting hooked.”
She mentioned Macy’s text for the recipe last week.
“That’s the thing, she feels comfortable texting me at midnight. That’s awesome. What other sport can you get to know your kids where they’d text you at midnight for a recipe.”