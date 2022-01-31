I’ve been talking with library visitors and friends over the last several weeks and I found we all have something in common: we are having a hard time concentrating. There are more urgent issues in our lives than reading, and we just can’t find anything we want to read. First, I completely understand. Second, don’t give up. Your library is here to offer solutions.
Solution 1: When was the last time you gave yourself 10 minutes to wander in the library’s shelves, looking at anything that seems interesting to you? No agenda, just time to wander and wait for something to appeal to your imagination or curiosity. Because during difficult times, we still need to celebrate imagination and curiosity— traits that build resilience and help us cope. Stories about people who have persevered through hard times before, stories about people who have lived in other times and other cultures, books that help us learn new skills, all these things help us live fuller lives, especially if it feels like our worlds are shrinking.
Solution 2: If a wander through the stacks seems too intimidating (we do have over 160,000 items in Bowling Green alone) or you don’t have time for a wander, try one of these options to connect with materials. Visit our website and select the “For Readers” tab. There you will find the “Five Books Just for You” option and reading suggestions for adults and kids. If you select “Five Books Just for You,” our book experts will pull five books based on your interests, and you can then zoom by for curbside service. New reading journeys will be in your hands in no time at all. Also try the “Reading Suggestions” links and sign up for newsletters with reading suggestions sent directly to you. Or call (419) 352-5050 and ask our book experts to pull some recommendations for you. You know we love to talk about books.
Solution 3: Join WCDPL’s Travel Through Pages Winter Reads program for adults and we will incentivize your reading journey this winter. You will receive a reading journal just for signing up and prizes are awarded at intervals during the program, including a grand prize of a Samsung Galaxy tablet funded by the estate of Julia Rentz. Explore the world through reading or listening and track your progress by entering submissions for each book you read or listen to. Book, audiobooks, and eBooks are all part of the program, and there are details and entry forms available on our website at wcdpl.org/winter-reads-2022.
Come wander with us this winter. You won’t regret the time you use to give your mind and your spirit a lift by delving into a novel, or a subject, or a place you have been wanting to explore.
Raine is deputy director for library services at Wood County District Public Library.