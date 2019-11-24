Come to the Stable to experience the peace of Christmas - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Come to the Stable

Come to the Stable to experience the peace of Christmas

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:00 am

For the 18th year, Bowling Green Alliance church is hosting Come to the Stable.

The indoor event features hundreds of nativities from around the world. There will be refreshments, live music and a nativity give-away.

