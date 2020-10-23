Dr. Alexis Ostrowski will share how research on basic chemical reactions is inspiring new applications to solve environmental problems on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Bowling Green State University.
The Great Lakes Water Quality talk, which is sponsored by the Center for Public Impact, Division of Research and Economic Engagement, and the Center for Great Lakes and Watershed Studies, will be held on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle (lawn in front of University Hall)
It will be moved inside Bowen-Thompson Student Union if there is inclement weather.
Ostrowski, an associate professor in BGSU’s Chemistry Department, will discuss the basic photochemistry research taking place at BGSU’s Center for Photochemical Sciences, and how this work promises to deliver new discoveries and, ultimately, help create public good. She will share about a photochemical reaction in seaweed, and how the chemistry going on in this natural system can be applied to make new materials that capture and release nutrients from wastewater.
This is the first in a series of events to highlight the important work being done by BGSU researchers that impacts the quality of life in our region, the state and the world.
Registration is required for this limited-seating event, which will also be live streamed and recorded.
For additional information, call 419-372-9865 or email publicimpact@bgsu.edu.