Bowling Green State University
Bowling Green State University undergraduate students who achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or better have been named to the summer semester dean’s list.
Students from Wood County include:
Bowling Green: Abigail Pollex, Momoko Pfaff, Natalie Snow, Stephanie Sattler, Kimberly Wieland
Luckey: Taylor Wilkins
Pemberville: Renee Appelhans
Portage: Natalie Beaverson
Rossford: Alek Wood
Walbridge: Mackenzie Smith
Perrysburg: Dillon Macritchie, Tate Graham, Codey Kinemond, Daniel Korzeniewski, Leticia Hoffman, Alyssa Bengela, Claudia Hamman, Keri Kramer, Alexander Fedak-Lengel
Iowa State University
Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list.
Students named to the list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Alyssa Lauren Baldwin, Perrysburg, made the list.
University of Maryland
More than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Gabriel Duty, Cygnet, and Tyler Snodgrass, Bowling Green, made the list.
The college is located in Adelphi, Maryland.
Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the summer semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Local students include:
Bowling Green: Jennifer Allen, Metzie Avery, Riley Kepling, all on the honor’s list.
Grand Rapids: Bailey Whalen, honor’s list
Jerry City: Zachary Bateson, honor’s list
Luckey: Stacy Franklin, honor’s list
Millbury: Taylor Asman, Jodi Mehle, both on the honor’s list
Milton Center: Brooke Costilla, honor’s list
Northwood: Angela Murphy, Cybill Turner, both on the honor’s list
Perrysburg: Carly Smith, dean’s list; Emily Brogan, Madelyn Coleman, Madison Humphrey, Jacob Wenzelman, Melissa Koepfler, Ashley Minefee, all of the honor’s list
Risingsun: Larissa Degollado, honor’s list
Walbridge: Rachael McRobbie, honors list; Bryan Pfouts, dean’s list
Wayne: Adriana Farabee, honor’s list