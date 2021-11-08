Kent State University
Kent State University recently conferred degrees to spring graduates during commencement exercises in May. The university awarded 807 associate degrees, 3,204 bachelor’s degrees and 1026 graduate degrees to students.
Rachel Amburgey, Bowling Green, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, with magna cum laude honors.
Jackson Hollister, Bowling Green, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Larissa Barman, Perrysburg, earned a Bachelor of Integrative Studies.
Jenna Carella, Perrysburg, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, with summa cum laude honors.
Kathryn Fletcher, Perrysburg, earned a Master of Library and Information Science.
Madisen Mandell, Perrysburg, earned an Associate of Arts.
Emily Mulheisen, Perrysburg, earned a Bachelor of Science.
Meredith Schwiebert, Perrysburg, earned a Bachelor of Science.
Alexandria Wilson, Perrysburg, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Sarah Goblirsch, Rossford, earned a Bachelor of Science, with cum laude honors.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University awarded degrees to 802 graduates this summer.
Jacob Yarian, Perrysburg, earned a Master of Science in animal physiology.
The university is located in Ames, Iowa.
Ohio University
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.
Bonita Kalinga from Perrysburg graduated with a Associate in Arts (arts and humanities emphasis).
Cameron Hinojosa from Rossford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in media arts and studies - music production and recording industry.
Kris Middleton from Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (baccalaureate nursing).
Oriana Goolsby from Rossford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (baccalaureate nursing).
Jarren Hampton from Fostoria graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.
Schuyler Turner from Fostoria graduated with a Master of Business Administration (accounting concentration).
Colgate University
Hannah Kloster, Perrysburg, is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2021.
Kloster majored in classics. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude.
The university is located in Hamilton, New York.