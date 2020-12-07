Northwest State Community College
Northwest State Community College has released its list of spring graduates.
Samantha Krauss, Grand Rapids, earned an Associate of Applied Science in Human Services Allied Health & Public Service.
Joshawa Myers, Portage, earned a Certificate One-Year in Industrial Maintenance Industrial Technology.
Ohio University
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
Local students included:
Lucas Balistreri of Bowling Green, graduated with a Master of Engineering Management.
Misty Gimenez of Walbridge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Trevor Hafner of Perrysburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.
Leticia McBeth-Jackson of Fostoria, graduated with a Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies.
Mary Reilly of Millbury, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.
Melissa Weber of Fostoria, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kent State University
Aleah Gallegos, Bowling Green, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nursing.
Scott Logan, Perrysburg, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science Arts and Sciences.
Kennedy Brouillard, Rossford, has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
University of the Cumberlands
Shilpa Gannamuneni of Bowling Green, has completed a Master of Science in Information Technology.
The university is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.