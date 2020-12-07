Northwest State Community College

Northwest State Community College has released its list of spring graduates.

Samantha Krauss, Grand Rapids, earned an Associate of Applied Science in Human Services Allied Health & Public Service.

Joshawa Myers, Portage, earned a Certificate One-Year in Industrial Maintenance Industrial Technology.

Ohio University

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Local students included:

Lucas Balistreri of Bowling Green, graduated with a Master of Engineering Management.

Misty Gimenez of Walbridge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Trevor Hafner of Perrysburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.

Leticia McBeth-Jackson of Fostoria, graduated with a Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies.

Mary Reilly of Millbury, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.

Melissa Weber of Fostoria, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kent State University

Aleah Gallegos, Bowling Green, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nursing.

Scott Logan, Perrysburg, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science Arts and Sciences.

Kennedy Brouillard, Rossford, has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

University of the Cumberlands

Shilpa Gannamuneni of Bowling Green, has completed a Master of Science in Information Technology.

The university is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

