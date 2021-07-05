Marquette University
Charlie Kang of Perrysburg has graduated from Marquette University. Kang earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.
The university is located in Marquette, Wisconsin.
Columbus State Community College
Nicole Roe, Perrysburg, graduated from Columbus State Community College during autumn semester commencement ceremonies.
Tiffin University
Tiffin University’s Class of 2021 included 697 graduates, with 351 earning a master’s degree, 345 earning a bachelor’s degree and one earning an associate degree.
Local students included:
Kuhn Austin, Bowling Green, master of business administration
Ruff Logan, Perrysburg, bachelor of business administration
Steck Morgan, Walbridge, bachelor of criminal justice
Carter Kristin, Custar, master of business administration
Plath Debra, Milton Center, master of business administration
Kizer Joshua, Perrysburg, bachelor of criminal justice
Mitchell Rayanne, Northwood, bachelor of business administration
Boes Meredith, Fostoria, bachelor of science
Cassady Holly, Fostoria, bachelor of business administration
Hoover Keely, Fostoria, bachelor of criminal justice
Taylor Tiffany, Fostoria, master of science
Bob Jones University
Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, South Carolina, in May.
Peter VanDenBerghe, Bowling Green, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in accounting.
University of Findlay
University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2020-21.
Local students include:
Nicole Abke, Portage, received a bachelor of science in animal science.
Jillian Banky, Walbridge, received a doctor of pharmacy.
Jordan Bekier, Northwood, received a bachelor of science in marketing.
Madisen Borer, Bradner, received a master of occupational therapy.
Jennifer Branson-Scala, Bloomdale, received a master of arts in education.
Hope Brant, Fostoria, received a bachelor of arts in public relations.
Noah Brian, North Baltimore, received a bachelor of science in marketing.
Ryan Bush, Fostoria, received a bachelor of arts in theatre.
Brianna Castro, Bowling Green, received a master of arts in professional communication.
Rebecca Chalfin, Bradner, received a master of occupational therapy.
Nolan Connell, Bowling Green, received a master of business administration.
Adam Dykes, Perrysburg, received a bachelor of science in business management.
Mikayla Gilliland, Fostoria, received a bachelor of science in business administration.
Rowan Gnepper, Fostoria, received a bachelor of arts in public relations.
Cecelia Gozdowski, Perrysburg, received a bachelor of science in business management.
Cassandra Grieve, Perrysburg, received a master of arts in education.
Haley Guzman, Fostoria, received a bachelor of science in wellness and exercise promotion.
Katherine Howell, Perrysburg, received a doctor of pharmacy.
Nykia Kitchen, Fostoria, received a bachelor of science in echocardiography.
Matthew Lawrence, Fostoria, received a master of arts in education.
Daniel Mackay, of Perrysburg, received a bachelor of science in animal science.
Patrick Marquette, Rossford, received a bachelor of science in business administration.
Jimmy McGee, Rossford, received a bachelor of science in business management.
Mackenzie Nino, Risingsun, received a master of arts in education.
Kendra Nye, Bloomdale, received a bachelor of arts in criminal justice with cum laude honors.
Justice Ramsey, Bowling Green, received a bachelor of science in equine business management.
Glenda Renz, Fostoria, received a master of business administration.
Morgan Rose, North Baltimore, received a bachelor of science in early childhood education with magna cum laude honors.
Austin Shull, North Baltimore, received a bachelor of science in accounting with magna cum laude honors.
Melissa Smith, Bowling Green, received a master of arts in education.
Haley Sundh, Perrysburg, received a master of occupational therapy.
Anna Szabo, Bowling Green, received a bachelor of science in animal science.
Aurora Thomas, Grand Rapids, received a bachelor of science in biology.
Meghan Timm, Luckey, received a Master of Business Administration.
Samantha Tollerud, Bowling Green, received a master of physician assistant.
Nickolas Tuohy, Perrysburg, received a bachelor of science in accounting with cum laude honors.
Jared Zimmerman, North Baltimore, received a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.
Harding University
Ian Wright of Perrysburg was one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Wright received a bachelor of business administration in information systems.
The university is located in Searcy, Arkansas.