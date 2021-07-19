Iowa State University
Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees.
Jolynn Nissen, of Luckey, earned a bachelor of science, agricultural systems technology, with magna cum laude honors.
The school is located in Ames, Iowa.
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohio Wesleyan University held a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29, celebrating its Classes of 2020 and 2021.
Local residents included among Ohio Wesleyan’s Class of 2021 include:
Max Johnston of Perrysburg. Johnston earned a bachelor of arts degree and was a philosophy and psychology major .
Madison Valentine of Northwood. Valentine earned a bachelor of arts degree and was a biology (zoology) major and environmental studies minor.
Heidelberg University
The following students are members of the graduating Class of 2021 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 16.
A total of 189 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 78 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education and business administration.
Local students who earned their degree include:
Allyson Hart-Nichols, Bowling Green, bachelor of science, sport management
Kamryn Memmer, Bowling Green, bachelor of science, sport management
Jace Grossman, Cygnet, bachelor of science, exercise science
Amanda Overy, Perrysburg, bachelor of science, business administration, magna cum laude
Alyssa Edmond, Rossford, bachelor of science, computer science and political science, summa cum laude
Paige Allen-Marsh, Wayne, bachelor of science, biology, cum laude
Ohio Northern University
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
Lydia Archambo, Grand Rapids, bachelor of science
Philip Buckingham, Wayne, bachelor of science
Stella DeWitt, Weston, bachelor of science
Brock Jones, Perrysburg, bachelor of science in business administration
Elizabeth Naugle, Perrysburg, bachelor of science
Riann Reinhart, Fostoria, bachelor of arts
Tyler West, Weston, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering
University of Utah
Anna Wagner of Bowling Green, was among the 8,442 graduates honored during the 152nd general commencement ceremony on May 6 at the University of Utah.
She earned a doctor of nursing practice.
The school is located in Salt Lake City.
New York University
Noalle Khariman Fellah, of Bowling Green, recently completed her Ph.D. in chemistry from New York University, located in New York City.
She has accepted a position with Pfizer Inc., as a senior scientist and resides in Groton, Connecticut.
Fellah is a graduate of Oberlin College and Maumee Valley Country Day School. She is the daughter of Adnan and Sylvia Fellah.