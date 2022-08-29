Ohio Northern University
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring commencement ceremonies:
Brooke DeVriendt, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Arts; Devon Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Riley Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Connor Law, North Baltimore, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Alexis Miller, Bloomdale, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Rosendale, Bowling Green, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Michael Shilling Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Cedarville University
The following students graduated from Cedarville University in spring with an undergraduate degree.
Noah Board of Millbury earned a degree in Computer Science and Braden Dauterman of Bloomdale earned a degree in Marketing.
University of Iowa
Jordan Conrad of Weston, was among the students conferred their degrees at spring commencement at the University of Iowa. Conrad was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Communication Studies. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
Heidelberg University
The following students are members of the graduating class of 2022 at Heidelberg University: Evan Farley, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Health Science; Julianne Spencer, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Cum Laude; Sophia Jackson, Millbury, Bachelor of Science n Education and History, Magna Cum Laude; and Samantha Stanley, Millbury, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Ohio University
The following local students graduated from Ohio University during spring commencement.
Rae Allen from Fostoria graduated with a MSN Family Nurse Practitioner.
Jake Boyk from Bowling Green graduated with a BSC Communication Studies and Media Arts and Studies - Integrated Media.
Marsha Briscoe from Bradner graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing.
Daniel Cagle from Bowling Green graduated with a BFA Acting.
Jillian Craig from Perrysburg graduated with a BSJ Journalism News and Information.
Cassandra Daler from Perrysburg graduated with a BBA Accounting, Business - Pre-Law and Business Analytics.
Leticia Dauterman from Risingsun graduated with a MSN Family Nurse Practitioner.
Mario Guillen from Perrysburg graduated with a MSRSS Coaching Education.
Trevor Hafner from Perrysburg graduated with a MSRSS Coaching Education.
George Iannantuono from Fostoria graduated with a DO Osteopathic Medicine.
Moira McClanahan from Millbury graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing.
Chase Naugle from North Baltimore graduated with a BS Mathematics - Actuarial Science.
Aaron O’Brien from Portage graduated with a DO Osteopathic Medicine.
Joey Sadowski from Bowling Green graduated with a BSPEX Exercise Physiology - Pre-Physical Therapy.
Elise Semko from Bowling Green graduated with a BSC Communication Studies.
Ben Wielgopolski from Perrysburg graduated with a BSJ Journalism News and Information.
Garrett Wright from Cygnet graduated with a BBA Accounting.
Baldwin Wallace University
These students graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea in May:
Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music: Voice Performance.
Zachary Perry of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts: Accounting and Finance.