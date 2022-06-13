Rhodes State College
The following graduates received their associate degrees from Rhodes State College following spring semester:
Shawna Renee Nye, Bloomdale, in occupational therapy assistant, and Trevor Alan Buehrer,Gr and Rapids, in respiratory care.
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohio Wesleyan University held its 178th commencement ceremony on May 7.
Emily Romstadt of Perrysburg earned a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude and was an accounting and history major.
College of the Holy Cross
Karter Seitz of Perrysburg received a bachelor of arts degree Magna Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Massachusetts.
University of Mount Union
Ryland Black of Bowling Green graduated from University of Mount Union as part of its 176th commencement ceremony on May 14.