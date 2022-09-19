University of Findlay
University of Findlay graduates were recognized in May for earning degrees.
Local students include:
Madisen Borer, Bradner, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.
Jeffrey Brower, Walbridge, received a Master of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Health Management.
Brianna Castro, Bowling Green, received a Master of Arts in Professional Communication.
Derek Downs, Bowling Green, received a Master of Business Administration.
Maria Faber, Fostoria, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Alexander Foulks, Rossford, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Bachelor of Science in Operations and Logistics.
Erica Guyer, Pemberville, received a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Dawn Harmon, North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Savannah Harvey, Wayne, received a Master of Arts in Education.
Chelci Hurley, Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Hurley graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Anthony Kyle, Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. Kyle graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Alicyn McClish, Luckey, received a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Biology.
Megan McKee, Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Intervention Specialist Education. McKee graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Daniel McNamara, Bowling Green, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. McNamara graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Alexandra Palmer, Millbury, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.
Gargie Pathak, Perrysburg, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.
Sarah Raminez, Perrysburg, received a Doctor of Education.
Madisen Ritzler, Bradner, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.
Hanna Rose, North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Rose graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Ashley Rucki, Perrysburg, received a Master of Business Administration.
Rachel Schmitz, Perrysburg, received a Master of Arts in Education.
Abigail Schroeder, Pemberville, received a Bachelor of Science in Echocardiography.
Zackary Sharp, Bloomdale, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Aurora Thomas, Grand Rapids, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and Bachelor of Science in Intervention Specialist Education. Weinandy graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Jared Zimmerman, North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Miami University
Miami University awarded degrees to the following local students during spring commencement.
Julia Baker of Perrysburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Public Health.
Emma Baumgartner of Perrysburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business, majoring in Finance, Accountancy.
Madeline Booms of Pemberville graduated with University Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology & Health and a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Kinesiology, Premedical Studies, Biology.
Eric Cheng of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies.
Kristina DeMarco of Perrysburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Public Health.
Andre Friedrich Ponte of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Geography & Sustainable Development, Environmental Science.
Ella Koskinen of Perrysburg graduated cum laude, University Honors, magna cum laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education,and a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Integrated Mathematics Education, Mathematics.
Jade Laviolette of Northwood graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Liberal Studies.
Makenna Linkey of Bradner graduated magna cum laude, University Honors, magna cum laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work, and Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Social Work, Psychology.
Shannon Mack of Perrysburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology.
Hayden McClary of Perrysburg graduated with a Master of Accountancy, majoring in Accountancy.
Emily Mitchell of Perrysburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Speech Path & Audiology.
Seth Morgan of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Economics.
Abbey Perkins of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Public Health.
Brianna Pratt of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Speech Path & Audiology.
Connor Redwine of Bowling Green graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Games + Simulation.
Dom Rodriguez of Northwood graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies.
Katie Sanderson of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, majoring in Integrated English Language Arts Education.
Catherine Wasylyshyn of Bowling Green graduated magna cum laude, University Honors with Distinction with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology, Biology.
Angela Weckle of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Professional Writing.