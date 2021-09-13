Baldwin Wallace University
Kara Ameling of Bradner, a graduate of Eastwood High School,, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public health from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea in May.
Katherine Swartzbeck of Perrysburg, a graduate of Perrysburg High School, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theater stage management.
Bucknell University
Bucknell University presented degrees to over 800 graduates at commencement in May.
Brandon Peek, Bowling Green, earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
The university is located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Abrielle Newman, Perrysburg, has graduated from law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor) degree.
Miami University
Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement in May.
Mallory Grimes of Bowling Green, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Bachelor of Arts in integrated mathematics education.
Connor Chapinski of Millbury graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
Tyler Fry of Pemberville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering in mechanical engineering.
Tyler Yost of Rossford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in finance.
Drew Cox of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology, premedical studies.
Caroline Bearss of Perrysburg graduated with a Master of Arts in biology.
Meredith Turner of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Jessica Hertzfeld of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, neuroscience.
Justin Yeater of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in microbiology.
Maxwell Rossi of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in finance.
Julie Eagle of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in marketing.
Sydney Randolph of Perrysburg graduated with a Master of Architecture in architecture.
Danny Martin of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology & health in kinesiology.
Fatima Knight of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design.
Ben Krautheim of Perrysburg graduated Magna Cum Laude, University Honors w/Distinction with a Bachelor or Arts in history of art & architecture history, fashion.
Carson Vrzal of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
Turner Morris of Perrysburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business in business economics, analytics.
Grant Stierwalt of Perrysburg graduated Summa Cum Laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Science in business in finance.
Elion Damsi of Perrysburg graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in quantitative economics.
Alyssa Rohrs of Perrysburg graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business in information systems & analytics, accountancy.
Sam Miller of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in accountancy.
Katherine Johnson of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Hayden McClary of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in accountancy.
Nick Kozma of Northwood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business in supply chain & operations management.