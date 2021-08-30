Miami University
Perrysburg resident Caroline Bearss has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In May, Bearss concluded her master’s course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.
Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master’s in 2018, Bearss has taken courses on the web from Miami University, while also participating in on-site and field studies at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and conducting projects that have made a difference in the Perrysburg area.
Throughout her time in the AIP, Bearss developed a Master Plan - a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of her master’s courses, Bearss designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, “Aquatic Animal Behavior in the Wild vs. Captivity,” presented in a Capstone course.
Bearss works as an education programmer.
The AIP master’s degree is a web-based master’s degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Jacksonville, New York, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs April 30-May 1.
Noah Flack of Bowling Green earned a Bachelor of Arts Broadcasting & Digital Media.
Micah McKanna of Bowling Green earned a Bachelor of Arts Visual Communication Design.
Jared Smith of Pemberville earned a Bachelor of Arts Broadcasting & Digital Media.
Ruth Brouwer of Perrysburg earned a Bachelor of Science Social Work.
Trine University
Trine University students completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
The following local students completed degrees at Trine: Hannah Johns of Millbury, civil engineering; Aaron Rode of Custar, chemical engineering; and Marissa Shaver of Fostoria, biomedical engineering.
University of Iowa
This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees.
Jordan Conrad of Weston was among the students conferred their degrees. Conrad was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was social work. The degree awarded was a Master of Social Work.
Ohio University
More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.
Michael Baer of Portage graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Cale Bonner of Northwood graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Environmental and Plant Biology from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Ron Brown of Walbridge graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Tristan Campbell of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Philosophy - Pre-Law from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Melissa Castilleja of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Brock DeAngelo of Perrysburg graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University.
Katie Gerber of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Translational Health majoring in Translational Health Studies - Exercise Physiology from the Honors Tutorial College.
Gabriel Hickman of Bowling Green graduated with a Master of Engineering Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
Emilee Kerr of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Bridgette Ledbetter of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Samantha Long of Perrysburg graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Grace Petrie of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Daniel Rochester of Perrysburg graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Ross Sattler of Rossford graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Tyler Steele of Luckey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Ryan Walsh of Walbridge graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in History from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Ashley Wray of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Alea Ziegman of Fostoria graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in History from the College of Arts and Sciences.