Rhodes State College
The following graduates received their associate’s degrees from Rhodes State College following spring semester 2020.
Lynsey Carol Zuhlsdorf, Bowling Green, and Sarah Elizabeth Rysz, Rossford, both dental hygiene.
The school is located in Lima.
Bluffton University
Adam Duncan of Northwood, earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and marketing.
Morgan Wright of North Baltimore, earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with an education studies minor.
Trenton Besgrove of Millbury, earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management with a coaching minor.
Sam Houston State University
Emily Fairbanks, Bradner, ear.ed a Master of Science in Forensic Science during the spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Ohio University
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees for spring semester 2020. Students included:
Snow Adler of Weston with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Andrew Atkins of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Specialized Studies
Sydney Davis of Bowling Green with Bachelor of Science in Journalism
Rosalie Dillon of Fostoria with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Mary Gill of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mario Guillen of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Communication
Benjamin Hammer of Wayne with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Kenneth Harrison of Bowling Green with Bachelor of Science in Communication
Michelle Hendricks-McClure of Weston with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Danielle Hudson of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Jagodzinski of Rossford with Master of Health Administration
Avie Kalmar of Bowling Green with Bachelor of Science
Emilee Kiesel of Bowling Green with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Trace Lambrecht of Millbury with Bachelor of Business Administration
Jacob Lederer of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Specialized Studies
Joshua Mathias of Bloomdale with Bachelor of Arts
Haley Nagy of Risingsun with Master of Science in Nursing
Cameron O’Neill of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise
Joseph Rodriguez of Perrysburg with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Noah Sacksteder of Fostoria with Bachelor of Science in Journalism
Ashlin Smart of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Education
Brittany Smith of North Baltimore with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wendy Steusloff of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Timothy Toffler of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Specialized Studies
Matthew Wagner of Wayne with Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Timothy Wohl of Perrysburg with Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
Baldwin Wallace University
The following local college students graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, in May: Sierra Corns of Pemberville with a Master of Medical Science: Physician Assistant; and Ryan Smith of Perrysburg, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Music Education: Music Education.
Northern Illinois University
Over 2,500 students received their degrees in May. Included among the graduates was Quentin Moore of Haskins who earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Health Sciences.
The school is located in DeKalb.
Denison University
Mikayla Trimpey was among 574 graduates awarded degrees by Denison University at a virtual conferral of degrees event held in May.
Trimpey, a resident of Bowling Green, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, with a double major in psychology and theater.
The school is located in Granville.
University of Utah
Agnes Szarzec-Larsen of Salt Lake City, Utah, has graduated.
Szarzec-Larsen, whose major is listed as Chemistry MS, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Her parents reside in Rossford.
Coastal Carolina University
Mackenzie Scheuermann, a marine science major from Perrysburg, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in the spring 2020.
The school is located in Conway, South Carolina.
University of New Haven
Jacob Davis, of North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in May.
The school is located in West Haven, Connecticut.
Miami University
Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience in May.
Local students earning their diploma included Luke Bakies of Perrysburg, Julia Bragg of Perrysburg, Matt Davidson of Perrysburg, Grace Donnelly of Bowling Green, Mariette Friedrich of Perrysburg, MacKenzie Glass of Perrysburg, Blake Harves of Perrysburg, Delaney Hetrick of Perrysburg, Trevor Martens of Perrysburg, Alli McVeigh of Haskins, Kenzi Moore of Perrysburg, Susan Nebinger of Bowling Green, and Michael Zito of Perrysburg.
Marquette University
This past spring, Garrett Ward of Perrysburg, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ward earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.