Baldwin Wallace University
Faith Hardy of Bowling Green, has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in music therapy at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
Youngstown State University
Local students awarded degrees at YSU’s fall commencement included Shannon Thomas of Rossford, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing RN to BSN; and Miranda Joseph of Bloomdale, who earned a Master of Science in Education in Special Education - Autism and Related Disabilities.
University of Alabama
Emily Akey of Perrysburg, has received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
The university is located in Tuscaloosa.
University of Maryland Global Campus
Russell Schultz of Perrysburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity, magna cum laude, from University of Maryland Global Campus.
The school is located in Adelphi, Maryland.
Trine University
Erin Asmus of Bowling Green earned a earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Trine University at the end of the fall semester.
The university is located in Angola, Indiana.
Miami University
Miami University in Oxford awarded degrees to students during fall commencement in December.
Addison Murtha of Rossford, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Urban and Regional Planning.
Lindsay Onest of Perrysburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree in Business Economics.
Edana Ottney of Perrysburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies.
Madison Pulaski of Bowling Green, graduated with a Master of Education degree in Educational Technology.
Morgan Rost of Luckey, graduated summa cum laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Childhood Education.
Ohio University
More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester.
Graduates included:
Amanda Bour of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Rick Dietl of Perrysburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management, majoring in Applied Management from the College of Business.
Casey Lewandowski of Perrysburg graduated with a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Michele Stricklen of North Baltimore graduated with a Master of Science in Nuring (Family Nurse Practitioner) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Chloe Sutton of Bowling Green graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Ryan Tyrrell of Bowling Green graduated with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Engineering Technology and Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.
Kent State University
Kent State University recently conferred degrees to fall graduates during commencement exercises.
Nicholas Jackson, Bowling Green, Associate of Science
Paige Durham, Perrysburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob Fleming, Perrysburg, Bachelor of Integrative Studies
Noah Hunter, Perrysburg, Associate of Science
Madisen Mandell, Perrysburg, Bachelor of Business Administration