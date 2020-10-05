Defiance College
Defiance College held a virtual graduation in May, recognizing 117 graduates.
Among those earning degrees were Jonathan Brown, Haskins, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; and Lauren Perry, Northwood, bachelor of science.
Northeast Ohio Medical University
Nimet Ozbay of Perrysburg was among the 229 graduates as NEOMED honored its future physicians, pharmacists, medical researchers and other professionals as part of the university’s 40th graduating class.
Commencement at the school, located in Rootstown, was held virtually in May.
Trine University
Thirty-four students earned their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Trine University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Brooke Salazar of Pemberville was part of the Trine University DPT Class of 2020.
The physical therapy program is in Fort Wayne.
Students on Trine’s main campus in Angola completed degrees at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Mitchell Martin of Bowling Green, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Andrew Myers of Rossford, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Sport Management
University of Findlay
University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.
The university is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. Students will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates. More than 1,000 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees.
Local students include:
Brittney Bickers, of Bloomdale, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Madisen Borer, of Bradner, received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with Pre-Occupational Therapy Emphasis. Borer graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Bailey Boyer, of North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Strength and Conditioning and an Associate of Arts in Personal Training. Boyer graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
Zachary Clouse, of Fostoria, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Brittany Daughenbaugh, of North Baltimore, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Abbigail Dauterman, of Fostoria, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Meghan Davis, of Wayne, received a Master of Arts in Education.
Benjamin Downard, of Weston, received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.
Benjamin Downard, of Weston received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.
Emily Dykes, of Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Amanda Endicott, of Fostoria, received a Master of Business Administration.
Baylee Fike, of Walbridge, received a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Michael Garner, of Cygnet, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Garner graduated with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Karen George, of Perrysburg, received a Master of Arts in Professional Communication.
Kelsay Hocanson, of Fostoria, received a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. Hocanson graduated with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Kayla Kirkman, of Bradner, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology.
Elizabeth Kraus, of Rossford, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Kathy Lau, of Fostoria, received a Master of Arts in Education.
Danielle Long, of Northwood, received a Master of Business Administration.
Eston Macharia, of Bowling Green, received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Macharia graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Kylie Martin, of Pemberville, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Martin graduated with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Morgan Mazey, of Weston, received the a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Mazey graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Claire McDaniel, of Bowling Green, received a Master of Arts in Education.
Samantha Miller, of Fostoria, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Equine Business Management. Miller graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Sarah Motley, of Tontogany, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Megan Pustay, of Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology.
Dana Romaker, of Perrysburg, received a Doctor of Education.
Monica Scharp, of Fostoria, received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Scharp graduated with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Ashley Scoles, of Bloomdale, received a Master of Business Administration.
Alexis Scott, of Perrysburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Noah Smith, of Bloomdale, received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Smith graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Dolores Swineford, of Walbridge, received a Doctor of Education.
Charlotte Thomas, of Fostoria, received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Thomas graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Brecken Tinney, of Rossford, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Makayla Waggoner, of Risingsun, received a Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies and Animal Science.
Justin Walton, of Jerry City, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Capital University
Capital University in Bexley conferred degrees on nearly 600 graduates during the 2019-20 year. The 170th Commencement Ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.
Local students who earned their degrees include Keelin McHugh of Bowling Green; Samantha Shultz of Fostoria; Hunter Weidner of Fostoria.