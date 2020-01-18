College grads

University of Toledo
Emily Mettert, Perrysburg, graduated in August from the University of Toledo with a bachelor of science in education with an emphasis in art.
Posted: Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:35 am
University of Toledo
Posted in Community, Education on Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:35 am.
