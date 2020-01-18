College grads - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

College grads

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:35 am

College grads

University of Toledo

Emily Mettert, Perrysburg, graduated in August from the University of Toledo with a bachelor of science in education with an emphasis in art.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in , on Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:35 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]