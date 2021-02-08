TOLEDO — With extreme arctic-like temperatures forecasted for the Northwest Ohio area later this weekend, AAA urges drivers to make sure their cars are ready for the cold as vehicles are sitting idle for days or weeks at a time because of the pandemic.
AAA Tire & Auto is preparing to see an increase in vehicles with tire, battery and other issues caused by dangerously cold weather. Last winter, which was relatively mild, more than 16,000 stranded drivers called AAA’s Roadside Rescue Team for assistance.
While routine maintenance is the best protection against breakdowns that could leave drivers, and their passengers stranded, it may have been overlooked by drivers amid the pandemic. Even with fewer miles driven, preventative maintenance check-ups are still important.
AAA offers free vehicle maintenance inspections at all AAA Tire & Auto locations and membership is not required.
Aside from routine maintenance, AAA Automotive Experts recommend drivers pay special attention to these key vehicle components:
Batteries
Starting an engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions. Calls for dead batteries in particular have been higher than usual because more vehicles are sitting idle for days or weeks at a time because of COVID-19.
The average battery lasts 3-5 years.
Have the battery and charging system tested by a trained technician.
Make sure the battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight.
Tires
Air expands when it is heated and contracts when it is cooled. As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in your tires. Why is this important? Maintaining proper tire inflation is essential for safe driving. For every 10 degree-change in air temperature, a tire’s pressure will change by about 1-2 PSI (pounds per square inch).
How to Check Your Tires:
Check tire pressure. Colder weather can require adding air to tires. Make sure pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on the driver’s door jamb, and note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.
Check tire tread. Test tread depth with a quarter. If all of Washington’s head can be seen, it is time for new tires.
Check for a spare tire. Motorists should know whether their vehicle comes with a spare tire (many newer cars do not). This helps AAA know whether to send a light service vehicle (to put on the spare) or a tow truck for a vehicle without a spare.
AAA offers free battery and tire testing for members and non-members alike at any of our local AAA car care locations or any AAA Approved Auto Repair
Drivers can also check and add air free of charge at all Northwest Ohio AAA Tire & Auto locations.
Fluids
AAA Car Care experts report seeing increased numbers of vehicles coming in for repairs because of issues with fluids. With subzero temperatures expected, it’s critical that drivers take time to ensure proper vehicle fluids are being used, levels are correct and they are rated for the weather conditions.
Coolant: engine coolant performs a vital job when the temperature drops. It lowers the freezing point of the cooling system in winter. Failing to ensure coolant levels can handle the extremely cold temperatures could result in serious and expensive damage to the vehicle’s engine. AAA Tire & Auto experts recommend that coolant protection be at 30 below zero.
Washer Fluid: Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter-blend cleaning solution to prevent it from freezing and avoid damage to the windshield washer system.
For more information, visit www.AAA.com.