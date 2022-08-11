PERRYSBURG — A Family Fun Day, hosted by the Cocoon, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Woodland Park, 429 E. Boundary St.
The Cocoon is Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency.
The event will feature face painting, stilt walkers, lunch offerings, refreshments and live music.
The event will be held in the shelter house at Woodlands Park and is open to the public.
There is no cost to attend the event. Lunch offerings and refreshments are available for a donation. All donations will put into funding programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Cocoon staff will also be on hand with information about services and to answer any questions. For more information call 419-373-1730, ext. 1002.
To learn more about the Cocoon, visit thecocoon.org. Anyone needing support services can call 419-373-1730 and select option #2 to speak to a trained advocate 24/7.