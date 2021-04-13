The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, hopes to create awareness for survivors this month, recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
This April marks the official 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Even before its official declaration, SAAM was about both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse.
In the United States, movements for social change and equality began to gain traction in the 1940s and 50s with the civil rights era. Efforts during this time were championed by Black women and women of color. Advocates like Rosa Parks worked to raise awareness of race-based and gender-based violence. The first rape crisis center opened in 1971 in San Francisco.
Today, agencies across the country like the Cocoon provide critical and sometimes lifesaving programs and services to survivors of sexual assault, including those trying to escape sex trafficking.
The Cocoon’s Sexual Violence Advocacy program assists survivors in gaining access to emergency safe shelter, medical and legal advocacy, one-on-one safety planning with a trained advocate, economic empowerment and much more. All services provided by the Cocoon are completely confidential and provided at no cost to survivors and their children across their lifespan.
The Cocoon will be spreading awareness within the community by hosting the Wood County Clothesline display on Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the campus of BGSU.
For more information or to donate, visit www.thecocoon.org. To talk with a trained advocate 24/7 call 419-373-1730 and selecting option 2.