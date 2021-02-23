About 100 Lake Township area seniors participated in a coronavirus vaccination clinic Wednesday at Mainstreet Church in Moline. The clinic was conducted by the Wood County Health Department with cooperation from Lake Township Police Department and the church. Police Chief Mark Hummer gave the green light for the project after hearing of the frustrations of township residents who were unsuccessful in their repeated attempts to schedule vaccination appointments. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 16, but was postponed by one day due to heavy snows that blanketed the area.

