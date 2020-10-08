Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Hiking for Health will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
Backpacking 101 is set for Oct. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. on teleconference. Want to learn the basics of backpacking, or just learn about some of the new techniques and equipment that is on the market? Join in a four-part teleconference program to teach everything from how to select the right backpack to how to sleep comfortably in the woods.
Go on a Fall Foliage Walk on Oct. 22 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Bradner Preserve, 11491 N. Fostoria Road. Enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown.
Hiking for Health will be held Oct. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Bradner Preserve. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four.
Take a Fall Color Hike on Oct. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Join a naturalist for a hike to admire the seasonal show and take in some scenic views from the cliff’s edge. Be prepared with footwear to navigate the rugged terrain of the quarry.
Jack-o-Lantern Archery Quick Shots will be held Oct. 24 at the Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Register for one of these sessions to give this eerie archery program a shot!.Carve a own pumpkin-target or use arrows to make a “holey” jack-o’-lantern for a scary-good time. All pumpkins, carving tools and archery gear provided. Masks must be worn for program duration. All equipment will be disinfected between sessions. Participants must be 7 or older, minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. There are three sessions.
Play the Trick-or-Tree Identification Game on Oct. 25 from noon-3 pm. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. As the trees are getting ready for winter and losing their leaves, there is so much for us to play with and learn about them. Visitors are welcome to stroll our woods and see the seasonal changes in action. Families will be provided with leaf identification crafts and educational materials to take home, where leaves from both our trees and yours can be identified and crafts can be completed.
Who, Who, Who’s There Owl and Moon Walk will be held Oct. 27 from 6:45-8:15 p.m. at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. The group will be on the hunt for owls, especially Ohio’s largest resident owl. Meet at the shelter for a short talk and then hit the trail for some owl calling. Dress for the weather, cancelled for high winds or rain.
Costume Climbing for Kids is set for Oct. 31 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Get dressed up in your costume and enjoy a morning of climbing. This program, open to kids ages 8-13, will allow them to wear their Halloween costume and enjoy a day on the wall. Please make sure all costumes can fit under a harness. Skirts and loose fitting clothing is discouraged.