Bowling Green City Schools board member Bill Clifford has announced his intent to resign.
He gave the news at the end of Tuesday’s board of education meeting, which was held online.
He said he wanted to make the resignation known “in my own words, in my own voice, publicly.”
His departure is effective Nov. 1.
“It’s been five years on the board, and I will be leaving with no regrets,” he said.
He said the board has worked collaboratively to make education of the students central to the decisions made.
“Like life itself, there have been successes and there have been disappointments.”
He stated his decision has nothing to do with the recent vote to keep the online teaching model, which he opposed.
He added that his departure is due to new, exciting family events.
“I will really miss you,” said board President Ginny Stewart. “I have really enjoyed working with you. I think we have worked beautifully together. We haven’t always agreed but we’ve always managed to come to a consensus.”
She said she will have something posted soon on the steps that will be taken to fill Clifford’s seat. The board has 30 days to fill the position.
Clifford was appointed to the board in May 2016 to fill the seat vacated by Ed Whipple. He completed the remainder of Whipple’s term, which ended December 2017. He won election to the office and started his four-year term in January 2018.
His replacement will hold the seat until his term expires, in December 2021.