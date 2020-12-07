Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Brady Lawrence, left, from Las Vegas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Andrew Steer, from Rossford, conduct a freshwater wash down on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.
Cleaning the carrier
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
