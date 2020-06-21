The Community Learning Centers of the Wood County Educational Service Center has created Summer Survival Kits, complete with items needed to build new inventions, learn and have fun this summer.
On July 2 a CLC representative will be at the Bowling Green Walmart from 10 a.m.-noon, and then at the Perrysburg Walmart from 1-3 p.m., to distribute the Summer Survival Kits. These kits are free and available to any student.
The representative will be able to help everyone sign up for the free, virtual Social Emotional Learning program, Foundations. Foundations is centered around giving students the social emotional building blocks they need to head back into the school year on a strong and positive note.
In building this program, the goal was to make it self-driven by the student, with minimal parental guidance, to make it fun and engaging, encouraging student return, and to facilitate in no more than two hours daily, helping to break up the long summer days.
Foundations was created by a team of certified teachers and counselors, and includes daily topics like courage, confidence, pride, leadership, resilience, and integrity, with each day a special blend of learning, complete with math, reading, physical activity, and virtual field trips.
Sign up for the program now:
1. Create a Google account (Google suite accounts/work accounts are not compatible)
2. Head to the classroom link to view the module: www.classroom.google.com
3. Select the “Go to Classroom” button
4. Log in using your personal Gmail account
5. Select the plus (+) sign in the right-hand corner of the screen, then select “join class”
6. Enter our class code: CTYXPQW
7. Start learning
The Community Learning Centers of the Wood County Educational Service Center provide enrichment and extended learning activities for elementary children, grades kindergarten through five.
CLC had to cancel the Summer STARS program this year due to coronavirus safety concerns. The summer program usually serves hundreds of local students, with fun days at the pool, field trips and engaging curriculum.