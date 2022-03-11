The Wood County Senior and Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadrons, local units of the civil air patrol, are hosting an open house at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on April 9 at the Wood County Regional Airport, 1261 E. Poe Road. All are welcome to attend.
The open house will consist of a general CAP overview, cadet drill demonstration, aircraft static display, flight simulators and information tables from our various programs including emergency services, flight operations, cadet programs, aerospace education and radio communications.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The Toledo ANGB Cadet Squadron is Northwest Ohio’s largest cadet squadron and meets at the Toledo Air National Guard Base. As a cadet squadron, the unit is heavily focused on the CAP cadet program for its members aged 12 and older. With the mission of “transforming youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders,” young adults participate weekly in leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character development activities.
Cadets also participate in the CAP Emergency Services program as ground team members, radio operators, and assistants at incident command posts.
The Wood County Senior Squadron is an emergency services and flight operations focused squadron based at the Wood County Regional Airport and is made up of senior members 18 and older. This squadron serves as NW Ohio’s CAP Emergency Services hub for training and activities including flight operations, unmanned aircraft, search and rescue, disaster relief and radio communications. While many of the squadron activities are aviation related, no aviation or piloting experience is necessary to apply.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/CAPOhioG6 or send an email to Group6HQ@ohwg.cap.gov.
Handicapped and limited regular parking will be available next to the hangar; overflow parking will be directed to Lot 19 which is the gravel lot just south of Poe and will be marked with signs.