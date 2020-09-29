ROSSFORD – The board of education met in special session recently to review the school district’s role in plans for a new city bike path.
The bids will be opened Oct. 12 at the Rossford Municipal Building.
The entire project will span an area along the eastern edge of Lime City Road between the drive entrance to the elementary school and the drive entrance to the Glenwood Sports Complex.
The multi-use path the city is building at the school will be a 10 foot wide by 1,500 feet asphalt path that will allow for a variety of activities such as walking, running, bike riding and rollerblading.
The school district is paying up to $130,000 for the part of the bike path that will be on its property. Should the cost be under that figure, the city will reimburse any difference, said Superintendent Dan Creps.
Because of the school district’s contribution toward the bike path, the city is obligated to contact the district about the project details within 10 days so that the board can approve of the section of plans where the bike path is on school grounds.
“We want to make certain that the style of the bike path fits into the design of our beautiful new elementary school,” Creps said.
Last year, the city and school board settled a lawsuit brought by the district over requirement by the city that included the district fund a turn lane on Lime City Road by the new elementary school. The board of education maintained that the city could not legally mandate that roadwork.
As part of the June 2019 resolution, the school district agreed to pay for construction of a section of the bike path.
The installation of the debated turn lane had been removed from the conditions that would have held up city approval of the new school’s construction, which threatened construction holdups and cost overruns.
The turn lane project is now on hold until the Ohio Department of Transportation, Wood County and the City of Rossford decide to begin the improvement which will widen and improve the intersection of Lime City Road and Ohio 795 near the property.
Also, as part of the settlement, the school district gave over the ownership of the abandoned Eagle Point and Indian Hills elementary buildings for $1. Should the city would sell either or both properties within 10 years of the transfer, the board of education will be reimbursed half of the sale price, less expenses.
After the bike path is completed, the district will be responsible for maintenance, such as snow removal.