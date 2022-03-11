The City of Bowling Green is conducting a Bike Safety Survey in collaboration with Bowling Green State University.
The random sample survey will be mailed to 2,085 residents. The purpose of this survey is to collect feedback from community members on transportation habits and bike use. Responses will help the City assess the community’s needs and desires for bicycle infrastructure, such as signs, bike lanes, side-use paths, etc., and will help shape decisions for the future of Bowling Green.
Residents, who receive the survey, are asked to submit a response in the enclosed envelope by March 21. Responses will be kept confidential. Postage and a return address have been included for convenience.
As a token of appreciation for completing the survey, five winners will be selected at random to receive $50 in Downtown Dollars. Downtown Dollars can be used at most downtown Bowling Green businesses, including restaurants and shopping. Those, who wish to be entered in the drawing, will need to include contact information at the end of the survey.
Questions, comments, or concerns related to this survey may be directed to Emma Snyder by email at semma@bgsu.edu.