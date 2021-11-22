The City of Bowling Green is accepting scholarship applications in the memory of Lyle B. Wright and Richard H. Gorsuch for their exemplary leadership in public power. The nominee will be reviewed by the American Municipal Power Selection Committee.
Two $3,000 one-time scholarships are available to graduating seniors based on academic performance, good score on the public power test and participation in a variety of extracurricular activities/programs.
Lyle B. Wright Scholarship – Applicant must be a graduating senior living in a household that receives electricity from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. This scholarship is not available to those who qualify for the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.
Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship – Applicant must be a graduating senior who has a parent or guardian that is employed by the Bowling Green Municipal Electric System.
High school transcript showing the cumulative grade-point average is required.
Applications are available on the city website at www.bgohio.org or can be obtained in the utility director’s office by calling 419-354-6246 or by emailing mmazey@bgohio.org
Applications are due in the utility director’s office, 304 N. Church St., or by email at bgutildir@bgohio.org by 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Recipients will be announced in the spring for up to five Lyle B. Wright and up to five Richard H. Gorsuch scholarships.
Wright was a long-time public power advocate and AMP board member from Bowling Green.
Gorsuch, a Westerville resident, was president/CEO of AMP from 1983-87.
More than $408,000 has been presented to college-bound high school seniors by AMP since the scholarship programs began in 1988.
The AMP Board of Trustees created the scholarship awards in honor of two distinguished leaders in public power history.