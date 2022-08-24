PERRYSBURG – Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 13101 Five Point Road.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 419-348-8848 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
“Shepherd of the Valley is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Janet Engler, blood program leader. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.