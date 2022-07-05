A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes sloppy Joe sandwiches, coleslaw, corn and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email [email protected] or [email protected].