First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will serve its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This community meal is free and offered to anyone who needs a meal. A picnic style dinner including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs top the menu.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. The church is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from St. Thomas More University Parish will be distributing a food bag and BG Christian Food Pantry is providing the second food bag. Quantity is limited, and this is first come, first served. Also, participants are offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church’s parking lot and remain in the car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries. Coronavirus precautions are requested to be followed, especially for those who have not received the vaccination.
For more information, contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org.