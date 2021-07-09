(Editor’s note: This is the first part of the church directory in Wood County. Send any additional listings to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com. The remainder of the county will be listed next week. All worship services are Sunday unless otherwise noted. Due to coronavirus concerns, it’s best to check with the church before attending.)

Bairdstown

• Bairdstown United Methodist Church

106 S. Randolph St.

419-257-3247

9:15 a.m. worship

Bloomdale

• Christ Community Church

• Trinity United Methodist Church

100 Mulberry St.

Bowling Green

• Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church

17202 N. Mercer Road

419-353-9013

10 a.m. worship, 9 a.m. Bible study

• Active Christians Today

612 E. Wooster St.

419-352-6486

• Alliance Church

1161 Napoleon Road

419-352-3623

10 a.m. worship

• Bowling Green Baptist Temple

126 W. Wooster St.

9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. worship

• Bowling Green Church

17317 Haskins Road

• Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene

1855 Gorrill Road

419-352-2289

10:30 a.m. service

• Bowling Green Covenant Church

1165 Haskins Road

9 and 10:30 a.m. worship

• Broken Chains Church

1234 N. Main St. (Woodland Mall)

• Brookside Evangelical Free Church

meeting at Olscamp Hall on BGSU campus

• Cloverdale United Methodist Church

8984 Kramer Road

419-354-0049

Worship at 10:30 a.m.

• Christ’s Church in Bowling Green

14455 Campbell Hill Road

• Dayspring Church

17360 N. Dixie Hwy.

• First Baptist Church of Bowling Green

749 S. Wintergarden Road

419-352-0417

Worship at 10 a.m.

• First Christian Church

875 Haskins Road

419-354-3989

Service at 10:30 a.m.

• First Presbyterian Church

126 S. Church St.

419-352-5176

In-person and on Facebook Live, 10 a.m.

• First United Methodist Church

1526 E. Wooster St.

419-353-0682

Contemporary service at 9 a.m., traditional service at 11 a.m.

Summer worship at 10 a.m. (Memorial Day-Labor Day)

• Bowling Green Church

121 S. Enterprise St.

10:45 a.m. worship

419-352-6635, hello@bowlinggreen.church

• Hope Lutheran Church

13507 Cloverdale Road

9:30 a.m. worship

• H20 Church, downtown campus

252 S. Main St.

• LifePoint Community Church

701 W. Poe Road

• Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation

20189 N. Dixie Hwy.

419-353-8353

Worship at 11 a.m.

• New Horizon Pentecostal Church

620 Second St.

• Peace Lutheran Church

1021 W. Wooster St.

10 a.m. on Facebook

• Plain Congregational Church

16011 W. Poe Road

• St Aloysius Church

150 S. Enterprise St.

419-353-7865

Masses on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m., noon

• St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church

1505 E. Wooster St.

Service at 10 a.m.

• St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

315 S. College Drive

419-353-9305

Worship on Sundays at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

• St. Thomas More University Parish

425 Thurstin Ave.

419-352-7557

Mass is Saturday at 5 p.m. Sundays at 10 a.m., 5 and 9 p.m.

• Trinity United Methodist Church

200 N. Summit St.

419-353-9031

• Village View Church of Christ

801 W. Poe Road

• Wood County Baptist Church

14161 Dirlam Road

419-353-7017

Services Wednesday 6 p.m., Sunday 9:45 a.m. for Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. for worship

• Word of Truth Church

1163 Napoleon Road

419-373-1913

10 a.m., 6:30 p.m. worship; Thursday Bible study, 7 p.m.

Bradner

• Bradner Community Christian Church

• The Old Time Church

102 N. Bell St.

• Bradner United Methodist Church

128 N. East St.

419-288-3231

• St. James Lutheran Church

Custar

• Custar United Methodist Church.

• St. Louis Catholic Church

Cygnet

• Basic Truth Church

• Faith United Methodist Church

Dowling

• Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church

22552 Carter Road

Worship in church at 10:15 a.m. Tune radio to FM 99.1 also Facebook live.

Dunbridge

• Christ’s Bible Church

Ohio 582

10:30 a.m. worship, 10 a.m. fellowship

Grand Rapids

• Bethany Baptist Church

14070 Bailey Road​

419-832-2221

10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. worship; Wednesday at 7 p.m.

9:30 a.m. Sunday school

• Calvary United Methodist Church

24362 Third St.

419-832-4305

• Faith Community Church

13702 U.S. 24

• First Presbyterian Church

10:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday school

419-832-2325

• Hosanna Lutheran Church

23019 Kellogg Road

• St. Patrick (Providence) Catholic Parish

• New Life Community Church

• Wesleyan Church

Haskins

• Haskins Community Church (American Baptist and UCC Congregation)

209 W. Main St.

419-823-1972

10 a.m. worship, Sunday school follows

• St. Paul Lutheran Church

17050 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green

419-823-1731

10:15 a.m. worship, children’s Sunday school during worship service and adult Sunday school, 9 a.m.

Helena

• Shiloh United Methodist Church

259 Main St.

419-638-2431

10:30 a.m. service

Hoytville

• Hoytville United Methodist Church

Jerry City

•Jerry City Community Church

Latcha

• Zion Lutheran Church

Lemoyne

• Lemoyne Baptist Church

25020 Bradner Road, Genoa

419-697-0009

Worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (no evening service on first Sunday of the month), Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting/AWANA, 7 p.m.

Luckey

• Faith United Methodist Church

• Salem Grace United Lutheran Church

216 Main St.

9:30 a.m. service

• Zion Lutheran Church

303 Park Drive P.O. Box 155

Weekly service is recorded and posted on the Facebook page and at zionluckey.org

• Zion United Methodist Church

525 Krotzer Ave.

419-833-5511

9:30 a.m. service

McClure

• McClure United Methodist Church

McComb

• St. John’s Lutheran Church

203 W. South St.

419-293-3445

Worship at 8 a.m. A joint adult Sunday school class with McComb United Methodist Church is at 9:15 a.m.

Millbury

• Lakewood Church of the Brethren

27009 Lemoyne Road

419-837-5359

9:30 a.m. worship, outdoors, weather permitting

• St Paul’s United Methodist Church

• St. Peter’s United Church of Christ

Moline

• Mainstreet Church

5465 Moline Martin Road

419-838-7600

• Moline United Methodist Church

