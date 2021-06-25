(Editor’s note: This is the first part of the church directory in Wood County. Send any additional listings to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com. The remainder of the county will be listed next week. All worship services are Sunday unless otherwise noted. Due to coronavirus concerns, it’s best to check with the church before attending.)
Bairdstown
• Bairdstown United Methodist Church
106 S. Randolph St.
419-257-3247
9:15 a.m. worship
Bloomdale
• Christ Community Church
• Trinity United Methodist Church
100 Mulberry St.
Bowling Green
• Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church
17202 N. Mercer Road
419-353-9013
11 a.m. worship, 10 a.m. Bible class
• Active Christians Today
612 E. Wooster St.
419-352-6486
• Alliance Church
1161 Napoleon Road
419-352-3623
10 a.m. worship
• Bowling Green Baptist Temple
126 W. Wooster St.
9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. worship
• Bowling Green Church
17317 Haskins Road
• Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene
1855 Gorrill Road
419-352-2289
10:30 a.m. service
• Bowling Green Covenant Church
1165 Haskins Road
9 and 10:30 a.m. worship
• Broken Chains Church
1234 N. Main St. (Woodland Mall)
• Brookside Evangelical Free Church
meeting at Olscamp Hall on BGSU campus
• Cloverdale United Methodist Church
8984 Kramer Road
419-354-0049
Worship at 10:30 a.m.
• Christ’s Church in Bowling Green
14455 Campbell Hill Road
• Dayspring Church
17360 N. Dixie Hwy.
• First Baptist Church of Bowling Green
749 S. Wintergarden Road
419-352-0417
Worship at 10 a.m.
• First Christian Church
875 Haskins Road
419-354-3989
Service at 10:30 a.m.
• First Presbyterian Church
126 S. Church St.
419-352-5176
In-person and on Facebook Live, 10 a.m.
• First United Methodist Church
1526 E. Wooster St.
419-353-0682
Contemporary service at 9 a.m., traditional service at 11 a.m.
Summer worship at 10 a.m. (Memorial Day-Labor Day)
• Bowling Green Church
121 S. Enterprise St.
10:45 a.m. worship
419-352-6635, hello@bowlinggreen.church
• Hope Lutheran Church
13507 Cloverdale Road
9:30 a.m. worship
• H20 Church, downtown campus
252 S. Main St.
• LifePoint Community Church
701 W. Poe Road
• Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation
20189 N. Dixie Hwy.
419-353-8353
Worship at 11 a.m.
• New Horizon Pentecostal Church
620 Second St.
• Peace Lutheran Church
1021 W. Wooster St.
10 a.m. on Facebook
• Plain Congregational Church
16011 W. Poe Road
• St Aloysius Church
150 S. Enterprise St.
419-353-7865
Masses on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m., noon
• St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church
1505 E. Wooster St.
Service at 10 a.m.
• St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
315 S. College Drive
419-353-9305
Worship on Sundays at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
• St. Thomas More University Parish
425 Thurstin Ave.
419-352-7557
Mass is Saturday at 5 p.m. Sundays at 10 a.m., 5 and 9 p.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church
200 N. Summit St.
419-353-9031
• Village View Church of Christ
801 W. Poe Road
• Wood County Baptist Church
14161 Dirlam Road
419-353-7017
Services Wednesday 6 p.m., Sunday 9:45 a.m. for Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. for worship
• Word of Truth Church
1163 Napoleon Road
419-373-1913
10 a.m., 6:30 p.m. worship; Thursday Bible study, 7 p.m.
Bradner
• Bradner Community Christian Church
• The Old Time Church
102 N. Bell St.
• Bradner United Methodist Church
128 N. East St.
419-288-3231
• St. James Lutheran Church
Custar
• Custar United Methodist Church.
• St. Louis Catholic Church
Cygnet
• Basic Truth Church
• Faith United Methodist Church
Dowling
• Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
22552 Carter Road
Worship in church at 10:15 a.m. Tune radio to FM 99.1 also Facebook live.
Dunbridge
• Christ’s Bible Church
Ohio 582
10:30 a.m. worship, 10 a.m. fellowship
Grand Rapids
• Bethany Baptist Church
14070 Bailey Road
419-832-2221
10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. worship; Wednesday at 7 p.m.
9:30 a.m. Sunday school
• Calvary United Methodist Church
24362 Third St.
419-832-4305
• Faith Community Church
13702 U.S. 24
• First Presbyterian Church
10:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday school
419-832-2325
• Hosanna Lutheran Church
23019 Kellogg Road
• St. Patrick (Providence) Catholic Parish
• New Life Community Church
• Wesleyan Church
Haskins
• Haskins Community Church (American Baptist and UCC Congregation)
209 W. Main St.
419-823-1972
10 a.m. worship, Sunday school follows
• St. Paul Lutheran Church
17050 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green
419-823-1731
10:15 a.m. worship, children’s Sunday school during worship service and adult Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Helena
• Shiloh United Methodist Church
259 Main St.
419-638-2431
10:30 a.m. service
Hoytville
• Hoytville United Methodist Church
Jerry City
•Jerry City Community Church
Latcha
• Zion Lutheran Church
Lemoyne
• Lemoyne Baptist Church
25020 Bradner Road, Genoa
419-697-0009
Worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. (no evening service on first Sunday of the month), Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting/AWANA, 7 p.m.
Luckey
• Faith United Methodist Church
• Salem Grace United Lutheran Church
216 Main St.
9:30 a.m. service
• Zion Lutheran Church
303 Park Drive P.O. Box 155
Weekly service is recorded and posted on the Facebook page and at zionluckey.org
• Zion United Methodist Church
525 Krotzer Ave.
419-833-5511
9:30 a.m. service
McClure
• McClure United Methodist Church
McComb
• St. John’s Lutheran Church
203 W. South St.
419-293-3445
Worship at 8 a.m. A joint adult Sunday school class with McComb United Methodist Church is at 9:15 a.m.
Millbury
• Lakewood Church of the Brethren
27009 Lemoyne Road
419-837-5359
9:30 a.m. worship, outdoors, weather permitting
• St Paul’s United Methodist Church
• St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
Moline
• Mainstreet Church
5465 Moline Martin Road
419-838-7600
• Moline United Methodist Church