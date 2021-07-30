(Editor’s note: This is the first part of the church directory in Wood County. Send any additional listings to Debbie Rogers at drogers@aimmediamidwest.com. The remainder of the county will be listed next week. All worship services are Sunday unless otherwise noted. Due to coronavirus concerns, it’s best to check with the church before attending a service.)

New Rochester

• St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church

14545 New Rochester Road, Pemberville

419-287-4731

Worship 9 a.m., children’s Sunday school 9:15 a.m.

North Baltimore

• Abiding by Faith Assembly

Insley Road, north of Eagleville Road

• Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist

119 W. Broadway St.

419-257-3247

Worship 10:15 a.m.

• Holy Family Catholic Parish

• Praise Chapel Pentecostal Church of God

• St. James United Methodist Church

201 S. Second St.

419-257-2208 office, 419-508-989 cell

Sunday school 9:30 a.m., worship 11 a.m., Bible study Wednesday 7:30 p.m.

• St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

215 N. Second St.

419-257-3253

Sunday school for all ages 9 a.m., worship 10:15 a.m.

Northwood

• Calvary Lutheran Church

1930 Bradner Road

• Foundation Stone Christian Church

4532 Woodville Road

• Hayes United Methodist Church

4437 Woodville Road

• Northwood Church of God

1838 S. Coy Road

Pemberville

• Bethlehem Lutheran Church

220 Cedar St.

419-287-4182

9 a.m. in person, Facebook or Youtube:https://tinyurl.com/blcpYouTube

11:30 a.m. radio broadcast on 99.1 FM

• First United Presbyterian Church

106 Perry St.

419-287-3366

Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m, worship and children’s church for all 10:30 a.m.

• Pemberville United Methodist Church

205 Perry St., P.O. Box 343

419-287-4040

Service 10 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.

• SonFire by the River

222 E. Front St.

419-287-7044

Service 11 a.m.

Perrysburg

• Alliance Church

Ohio 795 at White Road

Worship 10:30 a.m.

• Bethel Assembly of God

565 W. Indiana Ave.

• Cedar Creek Community Church

29129 Lime City Road

• Church of God Seventh Day

28020 Simmons Road

• First Baptist Church

590 W. South Boundary St.

• First Church of the Nazarene

210 E. Boundary St.

• First Presbyterian Church

200 E. Second St.

• Grace United Methodist

601 E. Boundary St.

• Lutheran Church of the Master

28744 Simmons Road

• Oak Bend Church

11275 Eckel Junction Road

419-874-0219

• Perrysburg First Church (United Methodist)

200 W. Second St.

419-874-1911

Sunday service 10:15 a.m.

• Redemption Church

Meets at Cinemark Movie Theater in Levis Commons, 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Worship 10 a.m.

• St. John XXIII Catholic Community

24250 Dixie Hwy.

Masses are Saturday 5 p.m., Sundays 9 and 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

• St. Rose Catholic Church

215 E. Front St.

419-874-4559

Masses are Saturday 5 p.m., Sundays: 8 and 10 a.m.; noon and 5 p.m.

• St. Timothy Episcopal Church

871 E. Boundary St.

Worship 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.

419-874-5704

• Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church - LCMS

13101 Five Point Road

Worship 10:15 a.m., Sunday school 9 a.m.

419-874-6939

• Stonebridge Evangelical Presbyterian

28477 Simmons Road., held at Lutheran Church of Master

Worship 1 p.m.

419-872-8556

• Toledo Friends Meeting

577 Front St.

419-885-0441

• Zion Lutheran Church

26575 Pemberville Road

• Zoar Lutheran Church

314 E. Indiana Ave.

Portage

• Christ United Methodist Church

301 W. Main St.

Worship 9 a.m.

419-686-2621

Risingsun

• Girton Church of God

2112 County Road 32

Service 10:30 a.m.

• First Church of God

7968 U.S. 23

419-457-3971

Worship at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., refreshments at 9:30 a.m., Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m.

• Victory Evangelical Church

238 N. Fostoria Road

419-457-3325

Rossford

• All Saints Catholic Church

628 Lime City Road

• First Baptist Church

167 Bergin St.

419-666-9447

• Rossford United Methodist Church

270 Dixie Hwy.

419-666-5323

• St. George Orthodox Cathedral

738 Glenwood Road

Worship 10 a.m., Vespers Saturday 6 p.m.

• St. Michael’s Church of the Ukrainian Rite

135 Walnut St.

419-666-3770

Rudolph

• Rudolph Christian Church

13868 Mermill Road

419-686-3241

Worship: 10:30 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.

Stony Ridge

• St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

U.S. 20 and Ohio 163

419-837-5115

Worship: 10 a.m.

• Stony Ridge United Methodist Church

5542 Fremont Pike

419-837-5028

Sunday School 9:15 a.m.; Worship: 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Ridge

• Sugar Ridge Community Church

11634 Sugar Ridge Road

Bible study 9 a.m., worship 10:30 a.m.

Tontogany

• Calvary United Methodist Church

18296 Broad St.

419-823-5675

Service 10:45 a.m.

• Tontogany Presbyterian Church

18740 Main St.

419-823-7591

Walbridge

• Athens Missionary Baptist Church

101 Breckman St.

419-666-3221

• St. Jerome Catholic Church

300 Warner St.

419-666-2857

Waterville

• First Presbyterian Church

1026, 611 Farnsworth Road

419-878-2806

• Waterville United Methodist Church

102 N. Fifth St.

419-878-3645

• Zion Lutheran Church

22 N. Second St.

419-878-0266

Wayne

• Mt. Zion United Brethren Church

7481 Bays Road

419-655-3519

Worship 9:30 a.m., small groups and Sunday school 10:45 a.m., second and fourth Wednesdays 6 p.m. for kids and youth

• New Hope Christian Church

3700 Girton Road

Worship 10:30 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.

419-575-5758

• Wayne Church of Christ

101 W. South St.

419-288-3121

• Wayne United Methodist Church

202 E. Main St.

419-288-3041

West Millgrove

• Old Country Church

6298 McCutchenville Road

Weston

• Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELS)

20425 Taylor St.

Worship 11 a.m.

• Sonlight Church and Community Center

19920 Sand Ridge Road

Worship and kids’ church: 10 a.m., TeamKID for ages preschool to sixth grade Wednesday 6:30 p.m. (fall, winter, spring), Ignite Youth for grades 6-12 Monday 6-8 p.m.

• Weston Church of Christ

13355 Center St. P.O. Box 344

Worship 9:30 a.m., Bible class at 11 a.m.

Sunday services are broadcast, along with 7 p.m. Wednesday Small Group Bible Study on Facebook.

• Weston United Methodist Church

13185 Maple St.

Worship 10:30 a.m.

Wingston

• South Liberty United Methodist Church

7983 Potter Road

(Email updates to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)

0
0
0
0
0