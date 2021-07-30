(Editor’s note: This is the first part of the church directory in Wood County. Send any additional listings to Debbie Rogers at drogers@aimmediamidwest.com. The remainder of the county will be listed next week. All worship services are Sunday unless otherwise noted. Due to coronavirus concerns, it’s best to check with the church before attending a service.)
New Rochester
• St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church
14545 New Rochester Road, Pemberville
419-287-4731
Worship 9 a.m., children’s Sunday school 9:15 a.m.
North Baltimore
• Abiding by Faith Assembly
Insley Road, north of Eagleville Road
• Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist
119 W. Broadway St.
419-257-3247
Worship 10:15 a.m.
• Holy Family Catholic Parish
• Praise Chapel Pentecostal Church of God
• St. James United Methodist Church
201 S. Second St.
419-257-2208 office, 419-508-989 cell
Sunday school 9:30 a.m., worship 11 a.m., Bible study Wednesday 7:30 p.m.
• St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
215 N. Second St.
419-257-3253
Sunday school for all ages 9 a.m., worship 10:15 a.m.
Northwood
• Calvary Lutheran Church
1930 Bradner Road
• Foundation Stone Christian Church
4532 Woodville Road
• Hayes United Methodist Church
4437 Woodville Road
• Northwood Church of God
1838 S. Coy Road
Pemberville
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church
220 Cedar St.
419-287-4182
9 a.m. in person, Facebook or Youtube:https://tinyurl.com/blcpYouTube
11:30 a.m. radio broadcast on 99.1 FM
• First United Presbyterian Church
106 Perry St.
419-287-3366
Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m, worship and children’s church for all 10:30 a.m.
• Pemberville United Methodist Church
205 Perry St., P.O. Box 343
419-287-4040
Service 10 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
• SonFire by the River
222 E. Front St.
419-287-7044
Service 11 a.m.
Perrysburg
• Alliance Church
Ohio 795 at White Road
Worship 10:30 a.m.
• Bethel Assembly of God
565 W. Indiana Ave.
• Cedar Creek Community Church
29129 Lime City Road
• Church of God Seventh Day
28020 Simmons Road
• First Baptist Church
590 W. South Boundary St.
• First Church of the Nazarene
210 E. Boundary St.
• First Presbyterian Church
200 E. Second St.
• Grace United Methodist
601 E. Boundary St.
• Lutheran Church of the Master
28744 Simmons Road
• Oak Bend Church
11275 Eckel Junction Road
419-874-0219
• Perrysburg First Church (United Methodist)
200 W. Second St.
419-874-1911
Sunday service 10:15 a.m.
• Redemption Church
Meets at Cinemark Movie Theater in Levis Commons, 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Worship 10 a.m.
• St. John XXIII Catholic Community
24250 Dixie Hwy.
Masses are Saturday 5 p.m., Sundays 9 and 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
• St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front St.
419-874-4559
Masses are Saturday 5 p.m., Sundays: 8 and 10 a.m.; noon and 5 p.m.
• St. Timothy Episcopal Church
871 E. Boundary St.
Worship 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.
419-874-5704
• Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church - LCMS
13101 Five Point Road
Worship 10:15 a.m., Sunday school 9 a.m.
419-874-6939
• Stonebridge Evangelical Presbyterian
28477 Simmons Road., held at Lutheran Church of Master
Worship 1 p.m.
419-872-8556
• Toledo Friends Meeting
577 Front St.
419-885-0441
• Zion Lutheran Church
26575 Pemberville Road
• Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave.
Portage
• Christ United Methodist Church
301 W. Main St.
Worship 9 a.m.
419-686-2621
Risingsun
• Girton Church of God
2112 County Road 32
Service 10:30 a.m.
• First Church of God
7968 U.S. 23
419-457-3971
Worship at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., refreshments at 9:30 a.m., Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m.
• Victory Evangelical Church
238 N. Fostoria Road
419-457-3325
Rossford
• All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Road
• First Baptist Church
167 Bergin St.
419-666-9447
• Rossford United Methodist Church
270 Dixie Hwy.
419-666-5323
• St. George Orthodox Cathedral
738 Glenwood Road
Worship 10 a.m., Vespers Saturday 6 p.m.
• St. Michael’s Church of the Ukrainian Rite
135 Walnut St.
419-666-3770
Rudolph
• Rudolph Christian Church
13868 Mermill Road
419-686-3241
Worship: 10:30 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
Stony Ridge
• St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
U.S. 20 and Ohio 163
419-837-5115
Worship: 10 a.m.
• Stony Ridge United Methodist Church
5542 Fremont Pike
419-837-5028
Sunday School 9:15 a.m.; Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Sugar Ridge
• Sugar Ridge Community Church
11634 Sugar Ridge Road
Bible study 9 a.m., worship 10:30 a.m.
Tontogany
• Calvary United Methodist Church
18296 Broad St.
419-823-5675
Service 10:45 a.m.
• Tontogany Presbyterian Church
18740 Main St.
419-823-7591
Walbridge
• Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman St.
419-666-3221
• St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St.
419-666-2857
Waterville
• First Presbyterian Church
1026, 611 Farnsworth Road
419-878-2806
• Waterville United Methodist Church
102 N. Fifth St.
419-878-3645
• Zion Lutheran Church
22 N. Second St.
419-878-0266
Wayne
• Mt. Zion United Brethren Church
7481 Bays Road
419-655-3519
Worship 9:30 a.m., small groups and Sunday school 10:45 a.m., second and fourth Wednesdays 6 p.m. for kids and youth
• New Hope Christian Church
3700 Girton Road
Worship 10:30 a.m., Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
419-575-5758
• Wayne Church of Christ
101 W. South St.
419-288-3121
• Wayne United Methodist Church
202 E. Main St.
419-288-3041
West Millgrove
• Old Country Church
6298 McCutchenville Road
Weston
• Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELS)
20425 Taylor St.
Worship 11 a.m.
• Sonlight Church and Community Center
19920 Sand Ridge Road
Worship and kids’ church: 10 a.m., TeamKID for ages preschool to sixth grade Wednesday 6:30 p.m. (fall, winter, spring), Ignite Youth for grades 6-12 Monday 6-8 p.m.
• Weston Church of Christ
13355 Center St. P.O. Box 344
Worship 9:30 a.m., Bible class at 11 a.m.
Sunday services are broadcast, along with 7 p.m. Wednesday Small Group Bible Study on Facebook.
• Weston United Methodist Church
13185 Maple St.
Worship 10:30 a.m.
Wingston
• South Liberty United Methodist Church
7983 Potter Road
