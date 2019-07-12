Church Briefs: 7-12-19

Ice cream social set
PERRYSBURG — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Point Road, invites the community to a free ice cream social, which will include activities for the children and music by Ragtime Rick.
Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 8:45 am
Ice cream social set
PERRYSBURG — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Point Road, invites the community to a free ice cream social, which will include activities for the children and music by Ragtime Rick.
Posted in Community, Religion on Friday, July 12, 2019 8:45 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]