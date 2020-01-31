Church Briefs: 1-31-2020 - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Church Briefs: 1-31-2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 7:39 am

Church Briefs: 1-31-2020

Game night set for next week

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will hold another game night on Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Friday, January 31, 2020 7:39 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]