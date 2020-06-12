Trinity holds drive-in worship
Drive-in worship at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., is held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot on Summit Street.
All are welcome.
St. Paul’s opens with a drive-in
HASKINS — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 17050 Middleton Pike, is reopening onSunday with a drive-in worship in its parking lot.The worship service begins at 11 a.m. , but the lot will open at 10:30 a.m.
It will be a contemporary worship service with music from the Praise Band. Pastor David Bliss will preaching the sermon “Why Am I Here?”
St. Luke’s continues streaming service
NORTH BALTIMORE — St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Second, will continue live stream worship services through July 5 at this time.
Join Pastor Ralph Mineo on Facebook on Sunday mornings at 10:15 at https://www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo. The Wednesday evening devotional services have been suspended.
