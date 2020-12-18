First Presbyterian Church holds holiday service online
First Presbyterian Church will have it’s Christmas Eve service online for both YouTube and Facebook. The services will be available on both sites at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. Mark’s holds outdoor service Thursday
Coronavirus-safe Christmas Eve worship services will be held in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church’s outdoors sanctuary (parking lot) on Thursday.
“We will celebrate the birth of the Messiah at three services. Our parking lot is large and there is plenty of room,” said Senior Pastor Rob Spicer.
The family worship service at 5 p.m. is interactive with the Christmas story being told using activities and surprises. The story of the birth of Christ will be combined with single verses of favorite Christmas hymns. Communion will be celebrated. The duration of the service will be about 35 minutes.
The 7 and 8:30 p.m. services will consist of scripture and carols. Each will include candlelight and communion. Attendees may bring their own electronic candles or pick one up when they arrive at the church. Communion will be celebrated at each service. Communion kits will be distributed as attendees enter the parking lot.
Entrance points are off of South College Drive and Crim Street. Upon arrival, attendees are directed to tune vehicle radios to 95.1 FM to hear the services.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 315 S. College Drive.