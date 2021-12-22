Does anyone remember the Christmas of 2020? I don’t because we didn’t have one. It is not my nature to dwell on the more solemn aspects of life, but I think we have to acknowledge here that we lost a Christmas due to a horrific pandemic that changed all of our lives in so many ways.
At age 69, I don’t take too kindly to losing holidays and I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that I am protected, my family is protected and everyone I wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to is protected, because I want to be around to celebrate many more holidays.
So let’s talk Christmas 2021, shall we?
“You realize we have to make up for last Christmas which was nothing more than a couple of hour-long zoom meetings,” the wife said to me.
“I know,” I agreed. “And everyone is coming home for Christmas this year, so it must be spectacular. How about if I get tickets for the whole family to take one of those Jeff Bezo’s space trips? Nothing says Christmas like zero-gravity,”
“That is just a tad overboard, dear,” the wife said. “What else you got?”
“What do you think if I rented some camels, sheep, a donkey and some lowing cattle? We could stage a live nativity in the backyard pavilion. Baby Jesus could have dibs on the porch swing.”
“Still a bit extravagant, honey,” the wife said.
“I know, let me look into building a toboggan run starting on the garage roof, banking around the patio, over the fish pond, and ending in your perennial garden.”
“Not going to happen, not in my perennial garden it’s not.”
“I am plum out of ideas of how to make this Christmas extra special,” I said all defeated.
The wife got quiet. Amazingly, I got quiet. And we pondered how we would make this Christmas extra special. For 15 minutes we sat in silence as we remembered the fear that last Christmas brought. We remembered the sadness of not being together to share a meal, to open gifts, to sing carols around the piano, to give hugs, to tell stories, to do all of the things families do in person to celebrate Christmas. We remembered having Christmas stolen from us last year.
Breaking the silence, the wife said, “I don’t think we have to do anything different or exceptional this Christmas. The fact that we can safely celebrate Christmas in the midst of a pandemic is amazing enough. Let’s do all the things we missed doing last year. That’s all I want to do. I just want to get back to normal.”
“You know what, hon, normal sounds pretty gosh darn good to me. Let’s do that. Let’s make this Christmas as absolutely and undeniably normal as possible. Let’s put the NORM in normal and let’s have an exceptionally average Christmas,” I said. “I might, however, hire a company to do a lovely holiday fireworks display in our backyard.”
“Um … how ‘bout no,” the wife said.
To all of my family, friends, and readers out there, no matter what you celebrate this time of year, I wish you a safe, normal holiday season.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.