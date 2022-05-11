PERRYSBURG — Does it feel like life has been turned upside-down these days, that there is nothing normal, safe or dependable? Have you asked yourself, Is there really a reason to hope in these stressful times? Would you consider understanding how a divine power can overturn whatever is negative in your life into a positive, life-changing force for good?
Connecticut-based Giulia Nesi Tetreau will discuss all these questions and more during a free talk entitled, A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God” at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
She will explore the search for a spiritual perspective on living that leads to an expectation of good and a better life experience.
Tetreau, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, has spent years studying the subject of life and identity for herself and others, first as a psychotherapist and subsequently through cultivating an understanding of spirituality, as a spiritual healer and teacher of Christian Science.
In the talk, she will share how she experienced the “spiritual revolution” in her own life by reading the book, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures. The ideas in the book gave her an entirely new perspective on life that resulted in deeper meaning and even physical healings, not only for herself but to help others.
In this role she served on the faculty and conducted seminars at Harvard Medical School’s Conference Spirituality and Healing in Medicine.
The lecture is being sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Maumee.