Shelvin Burns had just enrolled in graduate school at Bowling Green State University when a good friend told him about a job opportunity that would fit perfectly with his studies.
His friend had served as the choir director at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton for two years and was leaving to take a teaching job in Texas.
And he felt Burns, who had just graduated with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Claflin University in South Carolina, would be a perfect fit to replace him.
Burns interviewed for the job, met the choir and started a few weeks later. Since then, he has led the choir when it has been able to perform and shared his musical talents at a soloist at countless services.
“St. John has truly become one of my favorite things about deciding to attend BG,” said Burns, a Detroit native. “The thing I enjoyed most about directing the choir at St. John is that every Sunday, it did not feel like just another ‘job.’ Everyone has always been so welcoming, kind, and open-minded.”
After nearly three years on the job, his first as a choir director, Burns has graduated from BGSU with his master’s degree in music education, accepted a job teaching choir at Perrysburg High School and is moving on to direct a choir closer to home.
He has graciously offered to continue directing St. John’s choir while the church searches for a replacement. He will balance those duties with his teaching job and new position as choir director at Collingwood Presbyterian Church in Toledo.
“The congregation at St. John has truly been blessed to have had Shelvin as our choir director these past 3 years,” said Jim Sass, church council president. “His willingness to share his incredible talent as both a choir director and soloist has added so much to our Sunday services. We truly wish Shelvin all the best as he moves on in the next chapter of his life. “
At Perrysburg High School, Burns teaches choir for grades 9-12 and 5 and 6. His work at BG helped prepare him for each of his jobs. There, he was the teaching assistant for the introduction to music education course, where he helped to prepare sophomores to go out and begin their teaching careers. He also helped with the Men’s Chorus, A Cappella Choir and Collegiate Chorale.
Throughout that time, he led the senior choir at St. John and worked closely with organist Peggy Dorr, his right-hand lady.
“She has been the most instrumental figure during my time at St. John,” Burns said. “She deserves the world and more.”
At St. John, he has most enjoyed that it didn’t feel like work. He loved make music with the choir and other instrumentalists.
“I loved being able to sing solos occasionally at the church,” he said. “I feel that they were all very well received. Sharing my gifts and touching the hearts of many people has always been a goal of mine.”